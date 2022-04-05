×
Noah Thompson Impresses With Rihanna Country Cover on ‘American Idol’: Watch

Thompson, a 19-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, took his turn to stop everyone in their tracks, by hitting a country cover of Rihanna's "Stay."

Noah Thompson clearly understands the true meaning of American Idol’s “Showstopper” round.

On Monday night (April 5), Thompson, a 19-year-old construction worker from Louisa, Kentucky, took his turn to stop everyone in their tracks, by hitting a country cover of Rihanna’s “Stay.”

Showcasing his mature, smoky tones, Thompson didn’t have a perfect outing. But it impressed those matter: the judges and everyone watching on at home.

“You have a magic quality going on in your voice,” judge Luke Bryan said afterwards. “I’d love to just have 10 minutes with you, just to really fine-tune to where you have the magic from the top to the end of the song.”

Bryan delivered the good news in the most painful sort of way, but the result is the same: Thompson goes through to the Top 24.

Watch below.

