CNCO to Make Acting Debut in Disney’s Upcoming Miniseries ‘4 Ever’

CNCO‘s Christopher Vélez, Richard Camacho, Zabdiel De Jesús and Erick Brian Colón are set to make their acting debut on Disney’s upcoming original fiction miniseries titled 4 Ever.

The five-episodes miniseries, which is being produced by Tolmur and Bourke and directed by Nuno Gomes, will follow the story of four musicians — Andy (Vélez), Ian (Camacho), Ciro (De Jesús) and Darío (Colon) — who are on their way to becoming a popular band in Miami’s music scene. 4 Ever will include three original songs performed by CNCO and three covers of well-known ballads.

According to an official description of the series’ synopsis, “The young musicians meet by chance at a restaurant, where they get involved in an unexpected situation: a valuable guitar has just disappeared. To recover the guitar and return it to its owner the boys must put together a band. Their mission, however, is not as simple as it seems, as they are quite different. However, their passion for music becomes their common language and brings them together despite their differences as they embark on a journey that involves the promise of success – and also failed opportunities.”

4 Ever is currently under production, filming in different locations throughout Miami. It’s slated to premiere exclusively on Disney+ in Latin America later this year.

In January, CNCO released their first single of the year, “PHA (Party, Humo y Alcohol),” which followed “Toa’ La Noche,” their debut single as a quartet. “We wanted to start off the year doing something different and this song was the correct one for this new era that we’re entering,” CNCO previously Billboard during an Instagram Live interview.

“PHA,” produced by HV and Kairo La Sinfonia and written alongside the band, is an infectious pop song full of ’80s retro vibes. Besides the new series, the group is also working on new music and collaborations, with a handful of concerts scheduled in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.