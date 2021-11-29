How to Watch 2021 ‘CMA Country Christmas’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis the season for your favorite country stars to come together and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

CMA Country Christmas returns tonight (Nov. 29) and everyone from Carrie Underwood to Gabby Barrett will be there to sing holiday favorites.

If you’d like to tune in, Billboard has compiled everything you need to know about CMA Country Christmas, including air time, how to watch online, confirmed performers and more.

When is CMA Country Christmas? Air Time, Date, Channel

CMA Country Christmas will premiere on Monday, Nov. 29 at 8 p.m on ABC. If you have cable (or a digital TV antenna like this one from Amazon), you can watch CMA Country Christmas on TV through your local ABC affiliate.

How to Watch CMA Country Christmas Online

For those without cable, ABC can be streamed online via ABC.com. Signing up for free trials of fuboTV or SlingTV will give you access to ABC as well, as both services include ABC, to let you watch CMA Country Christmas live on TV or stream CMA Country Christmas from your laptop, tablet or phone.

Fans can also watch CMA Country Christmas online via a Hulu + Live TV subscription. Don’t want to sign-up for Hulu? The streaming service is currently offering a 30-day free trial which you can use to watch CMA Country Christmas online free.

Who is Performing at 2021 CMA Country Christmas?

The performers set for 2021 CMA Country Christmas are:

Jimmie Allen, Louis York and The Shindellas

Gabby Barrett

BRELAND

Brett Eldredge

Lady A

Carly Pearce

Pistol Annies

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson