Chris Martin Adorably Saves Dakota Johnson Sundance ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ Zoom Call

Dakota Johnson got some expert tech support from her boyfriend, Coldplay singer Chris Martin, on Sunday (Jan. 23) when she had trouble Zoom’ing in to a virtual Q&A for her 2022 Sundance Film Festival movie Cha Cha Real Smooth.

After moderator Charlie Sextro introduced the film’s director-writer Cooper Raiff and Johnson’s co-star Vanessa Burghardt, he called up Dakota’s screen and, after a brief pause, fans caught a glimpse of the actress giggling with Martin by her side as he flashed a peace sign and scooted out of frame.

“Hello!” Johnson said with a laugh as Martin ran for the door and said, “Peace.” Sextro didn’t linger on the unexpected cameo, smiling as he said, “It’s great to see the three of you together. Loving the film and loving seeing the three of you all together on one screen.”

The film follows the complicated love story that unfolds when twentysomething bar mitzvah performer Andrew (Raiff) meets a mother (Johnson) — also a producer on the film — and her daughter with autism (Burghardt). Johnson and Martin, 44, who have been dating since 2017, have kept their relationship pretty low-profile for the most part.

“We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private,” the 32-year-old actress told UK Elle in a December 2021 profile. “Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Check out the cute Martin cameo (1:47 mark) below.