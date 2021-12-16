Charli XCX Corrects Paul Rudd’s Tongue-Twisted Mispronunciation of Her Name in ‘SNL’ Promo: Watch

Charli XCX is giving Paul Rudd a lesson in how to properly pronounce her name.

In a promotional spot for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance on Dec. 18, the 29-year-old British singer patiently stands alongside the Ghostbusters: Afterlife star as he attempts to introduce her as the evening’s musical guest.

“Hi, I’m Paul Rudd, and I’m hosting SNL with Charli…” the actor says before struggling to finish her name. After a brief pause, the singer politely steps in to help assist Rudd. “X-C-X,” she says.

SNL cast member Ego Nwodim quickly chimes in, confidently adding, “I got it, XCX.” Still confused, Rudd asks, “Is that Roman?”

Charli XCX previously performed on SNL in December 2014, playing “Boom Clap” and “Break the Rules” with an all-female backing band.

Her upcoming album, Crash, will be released on March 18, 2022. The forthcoming set includes the synth-heavy song “New Shapes,” featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek. It also features other assists from Rina Sawayama, Oneohtrix Point Never, A. G. Cook, The 1975’s George Daniel and Ariel Rechtshaid, and others.

Crash is the followup to 2020’s lockdown release, How I’m Feeling Now.

The singer will also embark on a multi-date tour in North America and Europe, starting March 26 at the Fox Theatre in Oakland, Calif., and ending at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound festival on June 9.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT Saturday nights on NBC.

Check out the promos for the upcoming SNL, featuring Rudd as host and Charli XCX as musical guest, below.