Charli XCX Cast in ‘Faces of Death’ Reboot

Charli XCX is headed to the big screen. On Friday (April 21), news broke that the indie pop singer is joining the cast of the upcoming remake of Faces of Death.

According to The Wrap, the film is currently in production in New Orleans and will also star Barbie Ferreira (in one of her first major roles since exiting HBO’s Euphoria) and Dacrae Montgomery. Directed and written by the duo of Isa Mazzei and Daniel Goldhaber, the flick will be a modern update of the 1978 mondo horror classic of the same name, which was created by John Alan Schwartz and combined fake scenes of various gruesome deaths with some footage of real lethal violence and presented it as a found-footage documentary.

Promoting itself as being “Banned in 46 countries,” the original Faces of Death developed a cult following upon its release on the home video market despite — or perhaps because of — its graphic and disturbing content.

“Faces of Death was one of the first viral video tapes, and we are so lucky to be able to use it as a jumping off point for this exploration of cycles of violence and the way they perpetuate themselves online,” the reboot’s writer-directors said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Charli marked the 10th anniversary of her 2013 debut album True Romance, featuring early fan-favorite cuts like “Nuclear Seasons,” “You (Ha Ha Ha)” and the Brooke Candy-assisted “Cloud Aura.” Last weekend, she also headed to Coachella for day 2 of the 2023 festival, where her scintillating set included trotting out Troye Sivan for a surprise performance of “1999.”