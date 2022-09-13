Chapel Hart Battle Vocal Issues But Still Sing With ‘American Pride’ on ‘AGT’ Finale

Chapel Hart has been one of the standouts of America’s Got Talent 2022, winning hearts and fans every step of the way.

On Tuesday night (Sept. 13), the family trio gave it their best shot in the AGT finale, with a performance of “American Pride,” an original song.

The patriotic number wasn’t without its problems. And it all ended in tears as the threesome battled vocal issues from start to finish, a problem both Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel raised in their wrap up.

“Some of the vocals were a bit off because of nerves. Forget that,” Cowell remarked. “I really, really like you and I’m really happy that you did what you did tonight. Good for you.”

America has really, really liked the trio, too. What happens next, is anyone’s guess.

“Some of the vocals were off,” noted Mandel, “and maybe because you were emotional and because there was a lot of pressure. I think America’s going to like that song. But the last two songs you did were 10 times better.”

Next up, America votes.

The Mississippi-raised country act grabbed the spotlight early in the season with an update on Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene,” originally a hit back in 1974.

As the world caught on, so too did Loretta Lynn, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker and even Dolly herself.

The vocal group, comprising sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle, earned the “Golden Buzzer” for their performance of “You Can Have Him Jolene.”

The AGT hopefuls followed up in the semis with another original number, “The Girls Are Back In Town.”

Chapel Hart was among 10 acts who performed live for America’s votes, a group that included saxophonist Avery Dixon, country singer Drake Milligan, singer Sara James, and AI act Metaphysic.

Watch Chapel Hart’s performance below.