Chapel Hart Thrills With Original ‘Jolene’ Update on ‘AGT’: Watch

For New Orleans trio Chapel Hart, home is where the Hart is.

The family act is raised in Mississippi, specifically in the small community of Harts Chapel, which takes its named after the sprawling Hart family.

Chapel Hart, comprising sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, stopped by America’s Got Talent Tuesday night (July 19) for an audition that was glittering with the golden stuff.



The singers are country fans, their idol Dolly Parton. So given the chance to blow back the hair of AGT’s judges and millions of viewers back home, the trio hit an original, an ode to Dolly.

Their song, “You Can Have Him Jolene,” is chapter two of Parton’s classic plea from 1974, reenergized and updated for 2022.

Danica, we’re told, is the “diva” in the group, shedding tears as they owned the moment.

The performance was an instant hit. “Trust me, I needed you today,” was Simon Cowell’s first thought. “I mean, fantastic. Amazing. I love you.”

He wasn’t the only one. “You broke down the door,” enthused Howie Mandel. “You are going to be the original.”

Sofia Vergara remarked that “everything was perfect.”

Cowell had more love to give. “If I hadn’t already used my golden buzzer,” he confessed, “I would give it to you.”

In the spirit of teamwork, all four judges and AGT host Terry Crews pressed the button and sent the hopefuls onto the next stage of their dreams.

At the top, Cowell asked the singers where they see themselves in five years from now. The response — “world domination,” nothing less. Off they go.

Watch below.