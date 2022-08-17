×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Chapel Hart Light up ‘AGT’ Semi-Finals With Original Song: Watch

Yes, the girls are back. This time with an original song.

Chapel Hart
(L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville. Mike Coppola/GI

Chapel Hart made many fans with their unexpected audition on America’s Got Talent — Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Darius Rucker among them.

The Mississippi-raised family trio slipped under the radar, and delivered an update on Dolly’s classic “Jolene,” originally a hit back in 1974. 

Chapel Hart includes sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, with their cousin Trea Swindle, earned the “Golden Buzzer” for their performance of “You Can Have Him Jolene,” as millions watching on at home tuned-in and shared the love on social media.

Parton was one. “What a fun new take on my song, Chapel Hart,” she wrote. “Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”

Chapel Hart can no longer fly under the radar. On Tuesday night (Aug. 16), the AGT hopefuls strutted their stuff in the semi-finals, with a rollicking rendition of “The Girls Are Back In Town,” another original song.

Related

You Won't Want to Miss Ben

Ben Lapidus Delivers an Epic Rock Rendition of 'The Parmesan Cheese Song' on 'AGT': Watch

Explore

Explore

Chapel Hart

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Yes, the girls are back. This time, they’ve got a backing band, sparkling tassels, pyrotechnics and a sassy rap.

Check it out below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad