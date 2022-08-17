Chapel Hart Light up ‘AGT’ Semi-Finals With Original Song: Watch

(L-R) Trea Swindle, Danica Hart and Devynn Hart of Chapel Hart attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville.

Chapel Hart made many fans with their unexpected audition on America’s Got Talent — Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn and Darius Rucker among them.



The Mississippi-raised family trio slipped under the radar, and delivered an update on Dolly’s classic “Jolene,” originally a hit back in 1974.



Chapel Hart includes sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, with their cousin Trea Swindle, earned the “Golden Buzzer” for their performance of “You Can Have Him Jolene,” as millions watching on at home tuned-in and shared the love on social media.



Parton was one. “What a fun new take on my song, Chapel Hart,” she wrote. “Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”



Chapel Hart can no longer fly under the radar. On Tuesday night (Aug. 16), the AGT hopefuls strutted their stuff in the semi-finals, with a rollicking rendition of “The Girls Are Back In Town,” another original song.

Yes, the girls are back. This time, they’ve got a backing band, sparkling tassels, pyrotechnics and a sassy rap.

Check it out below.