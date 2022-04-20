Celine Dion’s Romance Film ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me’ Has a Release Date

Celine Dion performs at the "Aretha! A Grammy Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" event at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 13, 2019.

For years, Celine Dion‘s biggest musical contribution to cinema has been “My Heart Will Go On,” the main theme to James Cameron’s Titanic. But come February of next year, that’s going to change.

According to Variety, the romantic drama featuring the “Power of Love” singer’s decades-long discography now has a release date. And guess what? It’s coming just in time for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 10, 2022. Titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, the film adaptation of the German motion picture SMS für Dich was originally titled Text For You. It stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan, as well as Dion as herself.

Chopra’s character struggles in the film to move on from the death of her fiancé, whose phone number she continues to text after his death. Meanwhile, Heughan’s character is assigned the fiancé’s old number and receives her messages. The two forge a connection based on shared heartbreak through the unplanned communication. In addition to executive producing, Dion’s character will serve as a mentor to the film’s protagonists as they fall in love.

It’s still uncertain which of Dion’s songs will be used in the movie — though its title track “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” is a good bet — but Heughan did recently reveal to Variety that the five-time Grammy winner has recorded a brand new number for the project.

The 54-year-old vocal powerhouse posted the film’s release date announcement to her Instagram story, where she called Chopra “amazing” and Heughan “incredible” — once in English, and once in French. The film’s cast is rounded out by supporting actors Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie, who all began filming in London all the way back in 2020.