‘Carpool Karaoke: The Series’ Returning With Avril Lavigne, Yungblud, Alison Brie, Alanis Morissette & More

Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series will be back this summer with another batch of episodes featuring A-list musicians, actors and comedians belting out tunes in traffic. The series will return on June 23 with all-new episodes featuring some classic pairings, including Avril Lavigne and Yungblud, Alanis Morissette and model/actress Cara Delevingne and Somebody I Used to Know co-stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi.

Other classic pairings will include comedian Cedric the Entertainer and Abbott Elementary‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph, another ride around the block for former Glee castmates Lea Michele and Darren Criss, as well as the cast of the Netflix girl group mockumentary Girls5eva and the casts of CBS’ Ghosts and Apple Tv+’s The Afterparty.

A minute and a half long teaser for the upcoming sixth season dropped on Monday morning (Apil 3), opening with Succession star Brian Cox and The Traitors‘ Alan Cumming singing the beloved Scottish children’s song “Ye Canny Shove Yer Grannie Aff a Bus,” followed by their take on the Spice Girls’ “Wannabe. We also got Morissette and Develvingne crushing the singer’s iconic “Ironic,” Cedric and Sheryl getting smooth with Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much” and Michele and Criss looking for “Sweet Understanding.”

The Ghost team tackled Harry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line” and Cumming tried to convince Cox that he’s never done karaoke before.

Last year’s fifth season of the Emmy-winning show that spun off from a beloved bit on James Corden soon-to-end Late Late Show featured rides with Anitta and Saweetie, Sandra Oh and Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser and her favorite band, Wilco, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton with Amber Ruffin and Vanessa Williams, Method Mad and Chris Redd, Ciara and Russell Wilson and Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott.

The most recent edition of the network version featured Corden saddling up with Lil Nas X, with the two discussing celebrity dating and while collaborating on the MC’s 2019 breakthrough hit, “Old Town Road,” as well as “Industry Baby” and “That’s What I Want,” before Corden surprised Montero with a visit to the set of the long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, on which Lil Nas will make his daytime debut on April 19.

Check out a preview of the upcoming Carpool Karaoke: the Series season below.