‘Carpool Karaoke’ Is Finally Back & Nicki Minaj Is Kicking Off Its Return

At last! James Corden of The Late Late Show announced on Twitter Friday (April 1) that his popular “Carpool Karaoke“ segment is returning on April 6 after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting social distancing restrictions.

In a clip teasing the bit’s return, the late-night host reveals his first guest, and it’s Nicki Minaj singing along to the rapper’s 2014 hit “Anaconda.”

“It feels like there’s a whole raft of artists that we are desperate to do it with,” the Emmy- and Tony-winning host said on The Ellen Show last June, who had anticipated a comeback of “Carpool Karaoke“ by the end of the year. “We seem to work in the strictest building — maybe on Earth.”

The recurring skit usually features Corden carpooling with a musical guest, singing along to a medley of the singer’s hits while driving around L.A. Past guests include Stevie Wonder, Madonna, Britney Spears and Adele. Niall Horan was the last star to be featured on the skit before the pandemic.

Corden announced in the same video that Camila Cabello is appearing for the segment on April 18. Last September, Cabello was on a one-time revival of the skit as part of the cast of Cinderella with co-stars Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, delivering musical numbers including “Mamma Mia,” “Million to One” and “Defying Gravity.” Corden also made a cameo in the movie as one of Cinderella’s mice.

Cabello’s upcoming third album, Familia, is due on April 8. The singer has shared the album’s tracklist, including collabs with Ed Sheeran, Willow, Yotuel and Maria Becerra.

Watch Corden’s announcement below: