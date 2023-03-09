×
Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Co-Starring With Megan Thee Stallion in a ‘B.A.P.S’ Remake

"I don't even know where that rumor even came about….," she tweeted.

Cardi B
Cardi B attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 4, 2023 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Despite recent rumors, it doesn’t seem like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are planning to appear together onscreen again any time soon. In a Thursday morning (March 9) tweet, the “Up” rapper shared that, unfortunately, there’s no merit to recent whispers that a remake of the 1997 cult classic film B.A.P.S co-starring the “WAP” collaborators is in the works.

“I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….,” she wrote, retweeting a separate post about the B.A.P.S rumors. “Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video ? …kiss kiss.”

The original tweet featured two side-by-side photos, one of Cardi and Meg looking glam in their 2020 “WAP” music video and another of Halle Berry and Natalie Desselle in a scene from B.A.P.S., which stands for “Black American Princesses.” Critically panned but loved by audiences, the film follows two Southern girls who move to L.A. to audition for a music video, but end up in a scheme to scam a dying millionaire.

As fun as a film starring two of rap music’s biggest female artists would undoubtedly be, Cardi does have a lot on her plate at the moment. The Grammy winner has recently been promoting her custom McDonald’s meal with superstar husband Offset, and going back and forth between the recording studio, presumably working on upcoming music, and court-ordered community service, which she has chronicled in social media posts.

“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” Cardi tweeted in late February. “Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears .Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”

See Cardi’s tweet denying a B.A.P.S remake co-starring Megan Thee Stallion below:

