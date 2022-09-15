Camila Cabello, John Legend, Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Team Up to Sing ‘Havana’: Watch

The Voice coaches have all left their hearts in Havana — at least, that’s what their new cover will lead you to believe. On Wednesday (Sept. 14), NBC shared a video of new coach Camila Cabello — alongside fellow coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton performing a jazzy rendition of her 2018 hit “Havana” ahead of The Voice‘s return next week.

Cabello fittingly kicked off the track, which was performed with a full Latin jazz band complete with saxophones, trumpets, bongos and guitars. Legend joined the 25-year-old on the pre-chorus of the song and sang in stunning harmony. “I knew it when I met him, I loved him when I left him/ Got me feelin’ like, ooh/ And then I had to tell him, I had to go/ Oh-na-na-na-na-na,” the pair crooned.

Instead of launching into the rap portion of the track (Young Thug features on the song’s alternate version), Stefani stepped up to the plate to assist Cabello. “I knew I was there when I read the sign / I knew it was him when he hugged from behind,” she sang, with the new coach sassily jumping in to continue, “He’s put in work, but it’s in the streets/ And this is the part that my daddy told me.”

Though Shelton was absent on the track’s verses, he added his signature country twang to the chorus and ad-libs of the song. When the performance was over, the coaches all joined in for a big group hug, much to the delight of the audience, which erupted into applause.

“Havana” featuring Young Thug was Cabello’s first solo smash following her departure from Fifth Harmony. The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for a total of 46 weeks.

Cabello, Legend, Stefani and Shelton’s “Havana” cover arrives before season 22 of The Voice, which is set to premiere on Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Cabello she replaces Kelly Clarkson, who stepped back from the program after eight seasons.

Watch Cabello, Legend, Stefani and Shelton’s “Havana” cover below.