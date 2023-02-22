×
Camila Cabello Joins Cast of Chiwetel Ejiofor Drama ‘Rob Peace’

The film also stars Mary J. Blige and Jay Wills.

News broke on Wednesday (Feb. 22) that Camila Cabello has been cast in the upcoming drama Rob Peace.

According to a report by Deadline, the “Don’t Go Yet” singer joins a cast that includes Mary J. Blige, Jay Will and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the latter of whom also serves as the film’s writer and director.

The film — an adaptation of the bestselling 2014 biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League — is currently in production and will tell the story of the late Robert Peace, a Yale graduate who lived a double existence as a cancer and infectious disease researcher while also raking in hundreds of thousands of dollars by selling marijuana before being gunned down in 2011 in a drug-related shooting.

Cabello is set to portray Peace’s Yale classmate named Naya, with Blige and Ejiofor playing the young man’s parents. The Cuban-American pop singer made her feature film debut back in 2020 as the titular princess in Amazon Prime Video’s Cinderella opposite Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan and more.

Since then, she’s released her third solo album Familia, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its April 2022 release and featured singles “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran, “Psychofreak” featuring Willow and “Hasta los Dientes” with María Becerra. She also appeared in her freshman season as a coach on The Voice during Season 22 with fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and John Legend.

