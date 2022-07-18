BTS’ V & Friends Have a Family-Style Dinner in New ‘In the Soop: Friendcation’ Teaser: Watch

Get ready, BTS ARMY. In the Soop: Friendcation is just days from premiering! Ahead of the show’s arrival, a new teaser released on Monday (July 18) shows BTS’ V — alongside rapper Peakboy, former ZE:A singer and Soundtrack #1 actor Park Hyung-sik, Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik, and TV star Park Seo-joon — enjoying a family-style dinner as they brainstorm activities for their four-day trip.

“Do we just go and act like we’re having fun?” one of them asks the group, which received the reply, “Not acting, ‘have fun for real.'”

The brainstorming session then commences, with the five guys suggesting fishing, campfires, and ice skating for their trip. Clips of their time together play before settling of a clip of them preparing for bed, which sees V getting emotional. “Taehyung [V], are you crying?” one of them asks before they all gawk in disbelief and say, “He’s crying!” and “Why? Why are you crying?”

In the Soop: Friendcation will first air on Korean TV networks JTBC and Hotstar in the Asia-Pacific region on July 22, and will later arrive on Disney+ in select areas. The docuseries, which follows the group as they connect and spend time together in the woods, will have a total of four episodes.

In the Soop will not be the last time fans get to see V on their television screens. On July 11, The Walt Disney Company and BTS’ studio home Hybe revealed they will be teaming up to produce five streaming titles, three of which will feature BTS or BTS members.

See the new teaser for In the Soop: Friendcation below.