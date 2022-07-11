BTS’ V & Friends Hit the Beach in ‘In the Soop: Friendcation’ Teaser Trailer: Watch

V is using his brief time away from BTS to go on vacation — a friendcation. In a new teaser released on Monday (July 11) for the upcoming mini docuseries, In the Soop: Friendcation, V is enjoying a relaxing day at the beach alongside rapper Peakboy, former ZE:A singer and Soundtrack #1 actor Park Hyung-sik, Parasite actor Choi Woo-shik, and TV star Park Seo-joon.

In the trailer, the group of friends — also known as the Wooga Squad by BTS ARMY — is dressed in full length coats for their moments on the beach. Park Hyung-sik happily runs toward the water with his arms extended and exclaims, “Wow, it’s the sea!” Choi Woo-shik jokingly remarks, “People are going to be fooled.” Park Seo-joon later makes someone laugh and notes, “They really look like they’re having fun.”

In the Soop: Friendcation will first air on Korean TV networks JTBC and Hotstar in the Asia-Pacific region on July 22, and will later arrive on Disney+ in select areas. The docuseries, which follows the group as they connect and spend time together in the woods, will have a total of four episodes.

BTS previously filmed two seasons of In the Soop. Instead of the woodland theme, V, alongside groupmates Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and Jungkook, had family-style dinners and played around together in their time off.

See the new teaser for In the Soop: Friendcation below.