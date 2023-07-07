BTS’ Jung Kook to Kick Off ‘Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series 2023: See the Lineup

Jung Kook is about to bring the fire and set the summer alight! Good Morning America announced on Friday (July 7), that the BTS member is set to kick off the long-running show’s annual Summer Concert Series this year.

“Get ready to dance!” Jung Kook tells ARMY with a smile in a brief video message during the announcement. The performance, which will be his solo debut on GMA — will take place July 14 in New York’s Central Park. That happens to be the same day that Jung Kook is dropping his solo single “Seven,” which he announced on June 29, so there’s a strong chance fans will get the live debut of his song during the performance.

Also slated for the Summer Concert Series are Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier, and Fitz and the Tantrums, who will be performing live in the Times Square studio. And to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, there will be a special set featuring Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Remy Ma and BIA, which will also take place in Central Park. On the country front, Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt are scheduled to perform in Central Park.

Tickets for all the performances in the park will be available beginning at noon today via GMA‘s website. The sets in Times Square will not have live audiences.

See GMA‘s complete Summer Concert Series lineup below:

July 14: Jung Kook, Central Park

July 28: Fitz and the Tantrums, Times Square studio

Aug. 10: Carly Rae Jepsen, Times Square studio

Aug. 11: Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Busta Rhymes and BIA, Central Park

Aug. 18: Hozier, Times Square studio

Aug. 25: Tim McGraw, Central Park

Sept. 1: Sam Hunt, Central Park

Watch Good Morning America‘s announcement video below: