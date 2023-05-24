J-Hope & Suga’s Solo Documentaries Are Coming to Theaters: Watch the Trailer

With BTS‘ 10-year anniversary around the corner, fans will get to see two of its members on the big screen in June. The K-pop group shared an official trailer on Wednesday (May 24) announcing that J-Hope and Suga‘s solo documentaries — J-Hope in the Box and Suga: Road to D-Day — will be getting theatrical releases.

The trailer shows snippets from both of the BTS rappers’ documentaries and sheds light on some of the highs and lows that they’ve encountered while embarking on their solo music journey.

In the trailer, Suga reflects on turning 30, and at one point, get so frustrated with his project that he vows to quit music. J-Hope, meanwhile, struggles with remembering the choreography to some of his songs in the lead up to his history-making performance at Lollapalooza last year.

J-Hope in the Box and Suga: Road to D-Day were both originally released through Disney+, with the former arriving on the platform on Feb. 17, and the latter arriving on April 5.

The documentaries hit theaters following BTS’ 10th anniversary as a group on June 13. The films will be get a limited theatrical release Jun. 17-18. (Fans can find a theater near them and purchase tickets here).

Watch the trailer for the BTS solo documentaries above.