Bruno Mars Surprises Ellen DeGeneres With Some Very Bruno-Centric Farewell Gifts

On Wednesday (May 25), Bruno Mars stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the show’s second-to-last episode to reminisce on all the memories they have together. The Silk Sonic singer appeared in a tan suit and orange-lensed sunglasses ready to ring in the summer, showing up to the set with two drinks in his hands — one for himself and one for DeGeneres.

After handing DeGeneres her piña colada — and later, a picture of himself as a parting gift — she thanked him for showing up for the taping, to which he replied, “I had to show up and give my praises to you Ellen. It’s amazing what we’ve done over the years, and I love you and I want to you to know…I appreciate every time you allowed me and my band to perform on this stage. Thank you so much.”

The pair then took a look back in time to when Mars first appeared on the show on April 20, 2010, where he joined B.o.B to perform their collaborative hit “Nothing on You,” which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“That was like my first appearance ever,” Mars recalled, as images from his 2010 visit appeared on a large screen. “That was ‘Nothing on You’ with B.o.B, my first song that I ever released, and Ellen was the first person that allowed us to sing that song on her platform, and that song became No. 1 very shortly after that performance.”

To celebrate the time they spent together, Mars jokingly made an edited a video of his and DeGeneres’ moments together, which notably featured zoomed-in shots of his face.

After 19 years on the air, the final episode of Ellen will be broadcast Thursday.

