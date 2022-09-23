The Britney Spears Remix of ‘Viva Las Vegas’ Is ‘Done’ & It’s ‘Elvis’ Director Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Passion’ to Put It Out

A mash-up of Elvis Presley‘s “Viva Las Vegas” with Britney Spears‘ 2004 hit single “Toxic” can be heard in the blockbuster biopic Elvis, but the buzzy remix hasn’t been released outside of the movie — at least not yet.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Elvis director Baz Luhrmann revealed that he’s working to officially release the fan-favorite, Britney-flavored “Viva Las Vegas” remix.

“There’s a lot of love, a lot of intense love for the Britney/Elvis track in the movie, and it’s my commitment to try [to release the song],” Luhrmann told Rolling Stone.

Luhrmann confirms that an official version of the song is “done,” noting that he’s “just trying to unravel it” once all parties involved approve of the track’s release.

“It’s my passion and commitment to try to get all parties involved in getting it completed and out there for the fans,” he said, “as I know Britney herself and Elvis are, in so many ways, connected in their own different journeys.”

Luhrmann previously compared Spears to the King of Rock and Roll during an interview with entertainment.ie in June. “Just like Britney, who creates the quintessential ’90s pop music, you’re richer than God and you’re in the Hollywood bubble,” Luhrmann said. “That’s what happens to Elvis. He’s gone from being this rebel, this punk, deeply steeped with his Black music friends doing radical music, to suddenly being isolated in Hollywood doing pop.”

The Elvis soundtrack features other Presley tracks such as “If I Can Dream” and “Suspicious Minds,” as well as Doja Cat’s new song “Vegas,” which interpolates Presley’s “Hound Dog.”

Spears made her celebrated return to music last month following the end of her 13-year conservatorship, collaborating with Elton John on “Hold Me Closer.” The song debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its Aug. 26 premiere.

For now, to listen to the “Viva Las Vegas” remix with Presley and Spears, here’s how you can watch Elvis on HBO Max or other options.