Brian Cox Reveals He’s a ‘Closet Spice Girls Fan’ in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With Alan Cumming

Zig-a-zig ahh! Brian Cox and Alan Cumming hopped in the car for an upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series and served up their best Spice Girls singalong.

In a preview clip from the episode, the Succession actor admits in a whisper that there’s one project he’s “really quite envious” of in his pal’s storied filmography: 1997’s Spice World. (Cumming memorably played Piers Cuthbertson-Smyth in the girl group’s campy trip across London on the big screen.) “Are you a Spice Girls fan?” the host of The Traitors asks upon Cox’s surprising admission, to which he readily admits, “I’m a closet Spice Girls fan.”

Cue the pair breaking into the fivesome’s 1996 breakout single “Wannabe,” though the latter might not have every word of the tongue-twisting opening memorized. “If you wanna be my lover/ You’ve gotta get with my friends/ Make it last forever/ Friendship never ends/ If you wanna be my lover/ You have got to give/ Takin’ is too easy/ But that’s the way it is,” they sing, though as soon as the song ends, Cox hilariously lets out, “I’m so glad that’s over, that was the one thing I was fearing of this whole f—ing thing. I know f–k-all about the Spice Girls.”

Elsewhere, the veteran actor reflects on his role as Logan Roy, saying, “I’ve been at it now for 60 years. Suddenly to have this extraordinary success telling people to f–k off, and actually, yeah, I love it.”

Cumming and Cox’s episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series premieres Friday (March 31) on Apple TV+. Watch Billboard‘s first look at their Spice Girls moment below.