Brandy Set to Star in Psychological Thriller ‘The Front Room’

From Cinderella to scream queen. Brandy shared the news Thursday (Aug. 25) that she’s landed the starring role in the upcoming A24 thriller The Front Room.

“It’s official! THE FRONT ROOM from The Eggers’ Brothers @a24 Can’t wait for y’all to see this,” the R&B icon wrote on her Instagram feed, adding, “God you’re Awesome!!!! I trust you with my entire life. Thank you for this amazing opportunity to work with this unbelievable cast, crew, and the studio everyone wants to work with and of course my Eggers fam.”

Explore Explore Brandy See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

According to Variety, the film — adapted from the short story of the same name by Susan Hull — will be Max and Sam Eggers’ big-screen directorial debut and will tell the story of “a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.” The pair’s older brother Robert Eggers previously helmed acclaimed hits The Witch and The Lighthouse for the ultra-hip studio.

The Front Room will also star Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap and Neal Huff, while Lucan Toh, Babak Anvari and Bryan Sonderman of Two & Two Pictures and Julia Oh and David Hinojosa of 2AM will produce the flick alongside A24.

This past TV season, Brandy starred in ABC’s short-lived musical drama Queens with fellow music stars Eve and Naturi Naughton of 3LW and Nadine Velazquez. She also just commemorated the 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella earlier this week with a 20/20 reunion special that featured interviews with Bernadette Peters, Whoopi Goldberg, Jason Alexander, Victor Garber, Paolo Montalban, Billy Porter, Todrick Hall and more.

Check out Brandy’s big announcement below.