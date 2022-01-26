Two Bobby Brown Documentary Projects Are Headed to A&E

A&E is planning not one but two retrospectives on the life and career of Bobby Brown, the network announced on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

First up will be Biography: Bobby Brown, a definitive, two-night documentary event that premieres May 30 and 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Featuring interviews with the likes of Babyface, Usher, Jermaine Dupri, Keith Sweat, and the singer’s New Edition bandmates, the film will be an “up-close and personal look at [Brown’s] journey to superstardom and the fallout from his personal struggles with sobriety and the tragic deaths of his two children and first wife, Whitney Houston,” according to a release.

The doc will also follow the R&B star as he visits the graves of Houston and his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown — who died in January 2012 and July 2015, respectively — for the very first time, and organizes a tribute to his son Bobby Brown Jr. (The star’s namesake died in November 2020 due to an accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.)

Immediately following the conclusion of the film’s second evening, A&E will air the premiere episode of Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, a 12-part docuseries focusing on Brown’s life in the present day, including his marriage to wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown; his children Landon, La’Princia, Cassius, Hendrix and Bodhi; and his reunion with New Edition on the boy band’s upcoming Culture Tour with Jodeci and Charlie Wilson.

The new show is hardly Brown’s first foray into reality TV. Not only did he compete as the Crab on Season 5 of The Masked Singer, he also helped pioneer the entire celeb-reality subgenre with his 2005 Bravo reality series Being Bobby Brown.