Bob Saget’s 7 Most Memorable Music Moments

Bob Saget attends the "Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary" Premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Radio City Music Hall on June 19, 2021 in New York City

Bob Saget, best known for his portrayal of widowed father Danny Tanner on Full House, died suddenly on Sunday (Jan. 9) at the age of 65. In addition to playing one of the most popular dads on TV, the comedian and longtime host of America’s Funniest Home Videos also had a knack for singing and playing guitar. Check out some of his best musical moments below.

1. “My Generation”

When it came to music moments on Full House, John Stamos’ Uncle Jesse was usually front and center. In this episode, Danny takes the lead with a hit by The Who in an effort to win cool dad points from his daughter, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure).

2. “Proud Mary”

If it’s been a while since you’ve watched Full House, you may have forgotten that Danny wasn’t a stay-at-home dad — he was the host of Wake Up, San Francisco alongside Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin). In this clip from the fictional talk show, he covers Tina Turner’s version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival classic.

3. “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear”

No lullabies here! Bedtime in the Tanner household meant a cover of this Elvis Presley track by Uncle Jesse, featuring Danny and Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier). The scene was even recreated on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2014.

4. “Have You Ever Seen The Rain”

Viewers of The Masked Singer didn’t know it at first, but Saget was the celebrity face behind Squiggly Monster on season 4 of the popular singing competition series. His rendition of this Creedence Clearwater Revival hit had the judges up and out of their seats.

5. “Danny Tanner Was Not Gay” from Bob Saget: That Ain’t Right (2007)

In one of his comedy specials, Saget busted out an acoustic guitar and sang this tune in response to fans who questioned Danny Tanner for living with two other men.

6. “The Girl From The Driftwood Nursing Home” from Bob Saget: That’s What I’m Talking About (2013)

It’s not every day you hear an NSFW love song about dating a woman who lives in a nursing home, and Saget acknowledged that: “Look, I know this is wrong, OK?” he laughed midway through the number.

7. “Why Did She Leave?” from Bob Saget: Zero to Sixty (2017)

Saget introduces this explicit tune by saying he wanted to write a song inspired by Neil Diamond (whom singer-songwriter Ben Folds apparently told Saget he sounds like). Listen to the acoustic original song from his final standup special below.