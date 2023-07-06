Bob Marley’s Meteoric Rise to Fame Documented in ‘One Love’ First Trailer: Watch

Bob Marley‘s story will come to life on the big screen with the forthcoming film Bob Marley: One Love. While fans of the late reggae legend will have to wait until 2024 for the movie to hit theaters, the first trailer — released on Thursday (July 6) — offers a first look at what to expect from the Reinaldo Marcus Green-directed film.

The trailer kicks off with Kingsley Ben-Adir as the Jamaican singer-songwriter preparing to play a concert in Jamaica with the help of background singers and instrumentalists. Scenes then flash of Marley’s star rising, from recording in the music studio to having international meetings in England and brushing shoulders with Mick and Bianca Jagger in nightclubs.

Meanwhile, tensions back home in Jamaica are running high as political parties clash. In a conversation, Marley asserts, “There’s a war going on. You can’t separate the music and the message.” The person replies, “And what is the message?” to which the icon simply replies, “Peace.”

The clash comes to a head when rebels shoot up Marley’s home. “Bob, they tried to kill you and your wife, and now you’re choosing to return home to Jamaica to play a peace concert? Don’t you fear for your life?” a person inquires. Later in the trailer, Marley’s views become clear: “My life is not for me. My life is for people.”

According to the official synopsis for the film, One Love “celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity” and tells the tale of the singer-songwriter “overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.”

The movie — produced in partnership with the Marley family — will be released in theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

Watch the trailer in full in the video above.