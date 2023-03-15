Watch Blake Shelton Hilariously Fail a Lie Detector Test on ‘The Voice’

Kelly Clarkson just put an end to Blake Shelton‘s fibbing. After the country crooner told one lie too many while speaking to a contestant on the Tuesday (March 14) episode of The Voice, his fellow judge made him take a lie-detector test — and he definitely didn’t pass.

It all started when Shelton fudged details of his athletic ability after hopeful Chloe Abbott revealed she’s a runner currently training for the Olympics. “I’ve been training for the U.S. curling team for a couple years now,” he said, earning disbelieving laughs from fellow judges Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. “I just didn’t know how much different it is for track and field.”

Clarkson, however, wasn’t having it. “Is anybody else just sick of Blake lying?” she said, before instructing host Carson Daly to bring out a lie-detector machine.

One of the first things the “Stronger” singer wanted to know after Shelton was hooked up to the machine was whether he’d used a secret block on Clarkson. “I still don’t think that was me,” he replied, before getting exposed almost immediately by a flashing red “FALSE” sign.

“Am I truly your favorite coach?” Clarkson followed up.

“Absolutely,” he answered. But once again, he was deemed a liar by the equipment. “This thing doesn’t work!”

Clarkson gave Shelton a pass for that question, though, as the country star’s own wife, Gwen Stefani, was previously a Voice coach. But that’s when Daly went in with a below-belt question regarding the “God’s Country” singer’s pop-star spouse.

“Did Gwen marry you out of sheer pity?” Daly asked, to which Shelton finally answered honestly, “Probably.”

The OG Voice coach is currently competing for his last shot at winning, as he previously announced that this season would be his last on the show. With nine victories up his sleeve, the musician is the only coach to have been on the judges panel for all 23 seasons thus far of the competition series.

Watch Blake Shelton fail a lie detector test on The Voice above.