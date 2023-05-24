Blake Shelton Reflects on ‘Bittersweet’ 23 Seasons on ‘The Voice’ After His Final Show

Blake Shelton is officially retired from The Voice following Tuesday night’s (May 23) finale. And after he wrapped his impressive run as a coach for 23 seasons over 12 years, the country star is reflecting on his “bittersweet” journey with the show he helped start back in 2011.

“Can’t believe it’s been 23 seasons of @nbcthevoice… and especially can’t believe today is my final episode,” he wrote in an Instagram post hours before the live final episode aired. “It’s bittersweet. When we signed up for season 1, I don’t think any of us knew what this was going to be.”

Shelton was one of four OG coaches on The Voice‘s very first season, alongside Christina Aguilera, Adam Levine and CeeLo Green. Over the years, he remained a fixture on the panel, which also saw Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, Usher, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus and Shelton’s now wife, Gwen Stefani, take one of the red chairs. He spent his final season coaching with Clarkson and newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

“These past 12 years I have made lifelong friends and memories,” the “God’s Country” singer continued in his post, sharing photos with some of his mentees and co-coaches from seasons past. “I’ve had the great opportunity to coach some really talented artists, 9 who have taken home #TeamBlake wins (let’s make that 10 tonight?), and watch these artists grow so much from the show. Thank you to everyone… the crew, the coaches, the contestants, the fans, and my wife who have made these some really great years. Love y’all!!!!!!”

Unfortunately for #TeamBlake, it was Gina Miles on Horan’s team who took home the prize. Still, Shelton remains The Voice‘s winningest coach of all time with nine victories total. Next season will mark the show’s first season without him as a coach, though Stefani, Horan and Legend will return, with Reba McEntire making her debut in Shelton’s place.

See Blake’s post below: