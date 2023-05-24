Blake Shelton Roasted to a Crisp By Former ‘The Voice’ Coaches: ‘We Obviously Know You’re Not an Amazing Dancer’

Over the course of 23 seasons on The Voice, Blake Shelton proved he could take a joke. But could he take, like, 100 of them in a row? On Tuesday night’s (May 23) season finale, Shelton got mercilessly roasted by some of his most famous fellow ex-Voice coaches in a sweet-and-salty video that served as a going away present on his final episode.

The country singer who was the last remaining OG Voice chair-turner was given a proper roast during the action-packed grande finale that saw Team Niall singer Gina Miles hoist the trophy at night’s end. It opened with season 11 and 13 coach Miley Cyrus doubting Shelton was serious about signing off.

“Is this like the Elton thing, where he’ll have his final season five times and I make six of these videos? Blake, are you pulling an Elton?” Cyrus said in the pre-recorded video tribute. One of his most recent chairmates, Chance the Rapper, took it a step further, razzing Shelton for never letting us forget that he was hanging it up.

“Wow, I cannot believe it’s your last season,” the MC said. “Even though you mentioned it every day.” Some other former cast members had fun teasing the 46-year-old country icon over his age, with Camila Cabello referring to him as “my sweet abuelo [grandfather] Blake” and Horan calling him “pops.”

Two-timer Usher marveled at Blake’s 23-season run, joking that he wasn’t even sure “how you can drink that much liquor” as the camera turned to a shot of Shelton hollering and raising his tumbler to the sky. “We all know that you were an amazing coach,” he added. “We obviously know you’re not an amazing dancer.” Cue the footage of Usher trying desperately to teach Shelton any kind of passable move.

It wasn’t all jokes, though. Nine-time coach Kelly Clarkson said, “23 seasons, that’s a lot of life you’ve given this show,” while Pharrell dropped the knowledge that The Voice was really a country show. In fact, he said, it was “the Blake Shelton show” as the video cut to a clip of Blake gamely putting on a Harry Potter sorting hat.

Legendarily nice guy John Legend zinged Shelton for “not always” telling the truth on the show, but adding that he was “forever grateful that I got to be on The Voice with you. And I’m proud to call you my friend.”

CeeLo Green acknowledged that Shelton was the last remaining original coach out of himself, Christina Aguilera and Blake’s longtime show frenemy, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine. Pharrell noted that the slow-boil bromance and back-and-forth between Shelton and Levine “every day, made my days.”

In all seriousness, though, Cyrus said it was “such an honor” to sit next to the “Happy Anywhere” singer. “I’m totally lying,” she admitted. “It was actually a nightmare.” Nick Jonas doubled down, snarking that nine-time winner Shelton would do “whatever it takes” to come out on top amid a montage in which he was shown wearing a cape and crown and cuddling an adorable puppy to sway voters. “I know deep down we’re really friends… at least I think we are,” Jonas joked.

Getting serious, Clarkson told Blake she’s aware that she always “gives you crap,” but said he is, without a doubt, “the greatest coach to ever be on this show.” The sweet montage ended with the coaches sharing their love for Shelton and wishing him well. Reba McEntire will be Shelton’s replacement beginning with this fall’s 24th season.

Check out the Blake roast below.

so much love from past Coaches to @blakeshelton 🤍 pic.twitter.com/6fMSrK8kOV — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 24, 2023



