Blake Shelton Plans to ‘Say Yes’ to Having a Personal Life After Leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton‘s exit from The Voice is imminent, and the country star is looking forward to taking time off once he leaves his spinning red chair for the last time.

“I want to finally have the opportunity to say yes to more stuff in my personal life and not say, ‘Let me check,’ or just flat-out no,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight on Monday during part one of The Voice‘s season 23 finale.

Part of that plan will certainly entail spending time with wife Gwen Stefani and her three sons — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo — at Ten Point Ranch, his rural estate outside Tishomingo, Okla. However, one-on-one time with his pop-star wife could be brief considering she’s set to return to The Voice as a coach for season 24, alongside Niall Horan, John Legend and newcomer Reba McEntire.

There’s been plenty for the family to celebrate lately, including Shelton receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month. “I’ve had enough parties thrown for me in the last few weeks,” he quipped. “[Gwen] goes, ‘We’re just celebrating you. You’re good, right?’ Yeah, I’m good. Please, no more parties for me.”

Heading into Tuesday night’s (May 23) finale, Team Blake’s NOIVAS and Grace West will face off for the season 23 trophy against Team Kelly’s D. Smooth, Team Niall’s Gina Miles, and Team Chance’s sibling trio Sorelle. Adam Levine is also set to return for the results show to perform Maroon 5’s new single “Middle Ground” and help send off his old buddy.