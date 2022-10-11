Blake Shelton Announces He’s Leaving ‘The Voice’: ‘This Show Has Changed My Life’

Blake Shelton — who has been a coach on NBC’s The Voice since it premiered in 2011 — won’t be turning his red chair around for much longer. The country superstar revealed on Tuesday (Oct. 11) that he will be leaving the singing competition after next season.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton wrote in a statement posted to social media. “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

He continued, “I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

The singer concluded his statement by thanking the contestants and the fans. “It would not happen without you,” he wrote.

While Shelton will be departing The Voice, fans will get to enjoy his banter for a while longer, as season 22 is in the midst of its knockout rounds, and season 23 is just around the corner after that. As coach, the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer remains the statistically best coach in terms of winning seasons — having crowned a champ from his team in eight of the show’s 21 seasons.

In addition, NBC revealed its coaches for season 23, which includes Shelton and The Voice veteran Kelly Clarkson. Newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will also join the judges panel.

See Shelton’s full statement posted to Twitter below.