Watch Blake Shelton Declare Himself ‘King’ of ‘The Voice’ in Season 23 Promo

Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to be soft on his fellow coaches. On Wednesday (Jan. 25), NBC released the first season 23 promo of The Voice, which sees the country star reflecting on it being his last on the show, and competing with his fellow coaches, both new and old.

The trailer kicks off with Shelton telling a contestant, “This is my last season as a coach on The Voice after 23 seasons.” Kelly Clarkson, who is making her return to the show, chimes in and adds for the country singer, “He’s so tired.” Shelton points to his fellow coaches, which now includes first timers Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan, and adds, “I am tired of this.”

Shelton also recognized Horan as a formidable force this season, telling the audience and contestants that “Niall is already stealing my incredible artistic expression.”

In a separate clip, the “Heartbreak Weather” singer cheekily tells the nine-time Grammy nominee, “I feel like a young you.” Shelton’s response? “I can see it now.”

Before the promo concludes, the country singer let the audience and coaches know one crucial thing: “I just want everyone to know that there is one king of The Voice. Only one.”

And he’s not wrong — season 22 of The Voice saw Shelton earn his ninth overall win after Bryce Leatherwood was crowned champion.

Season 23 of The Voice is scheduled to premiere on NBC March 6. Watch the promo for the new season above.