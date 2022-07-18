BLACKPINK’s Jennie Appears in HBO Max’s ‘The Idol’ Teaser: Watch

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie is lending her talents to The Weeknd. The K-pop star has a role in the “Out of Time” singer and HBO Max’s forthcoming show, The Idol, and appears in the series’ first trailer — released on Sunday (July 17) — as a dancer.

Alongside series lead Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie is seen three separate times in the trailer, giving her all in choreography and dance rehearsal scenes. In her first appearance, Jennie and the other background dancers form artful shapes around Depp; in the K-pop star’s second scene in the trailer, she wears a distressed gray crop top and black shorts, and is fully immersed in the intricate hand movements of a different dance. Toward the end of the trailer, Jennie swaps choreographed moves for carefree ones at a party.

The Idol is set to the backdrop of the music industry in Los Angeles, and follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop singer. The Weeknd stars in (as well as co-writes and executive produces) the series alongside Depp, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan and Steve Zissis. Details about Jennie’s role in the show have yet to be revealed, though IMDb does list her as appearing in six episodes. Her cameo in the teaser arrives on the heels of BLACKPINK’s August comeback.

There is no premiere date for The Idol yet. In April, HBO revealed that The Idol would “adjust” its cast and crew to fit a new creative direction for the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” the premium cable outlet said in a statement. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

See Jennie at the 0:28, 0:33 and 0:59 mark in The Idol teaser below.