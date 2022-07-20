BLACKPINK’s Jennie Says She’s ‘Very Excited’ to Appear in The Weeknd’s ‘The Idol’

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019, in Indio, Calif.

Blinks may have been thrilled when they caught a few blink-and-you’ll miss it glimpses of BLACKPINK’s Jennie when the first trailer for The Weeknd’s upcoming series The Idol arrived on Monday (July 18). And it turns out the singer is just as hyped.

“I found the script very intriguing, so I wanted to be part of the series,” the K-pop star said in a statement to Korean news agency Yonhap. “I feel very excited. I’ll work hard, so please watch me with affection.”

Jennie’s casting was not initially announced by HBO, but the premium cable channel confirmed it on social media, tweeting on Monday, “Jennie Kim has been cast in #THEIDOL.” The series’ page on IMDb also indicates that the singer will appear in six episodes.

The Idol, which stars The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, is about a self-help guru and cult leader who begins a relationship with an up-and-coming pop star. Per the premium cable channel, the show is “from the sick and twisted minds” of The Weeknd and Sam Levinson. A release date has not been announced yet.

Ahead of news of Jennie’s role in the upcoming show, YG Entertainment announced on July 5 that BLACKPINK is returning not only with new music, but also a world tour. The group — which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are in the “final stages of recording a new album,” a press release revealed at the time. The quartet is also planning an international tour.

