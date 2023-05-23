BLACKPINK’s Jennie On Making Her Acting Debut on ‘The Idol’: ‘It Was Like Breaking a Wall’

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie opened up in a new profile on Tuesday (May 23) about making her acting debut on the forthcoming HBO series The Idol.

“It’s overwhelming, but I’m grateful and thankful. All of those things at the same time,” the K-pop idol told WWD for their latest cover story. “Especially as it’s the first step in my acting career, I was honored to be able to come.”

Speaking to the outlet while attending her first Cannes Film Festival, Jennie said that she’s “been admiring” Idol co-creator Sam Levinson “for a very long time.” The BLACKPINK singer added that the Euphoria creator took the subject matter seriously.

“I trusted Sam to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry. The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role,” she said. “It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

Jennie added that being in front of the camera in the music industry drama was a completely different experience than starring in BLACKPINK’s magnetic music videos for hits like “Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du,” “Pink Venom” and more. “It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” she said. “It was like, breaking a wall for me.”

Along with Jennie, The Idol also stars Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd, Troye Sivan, Rachel Sennott, Dan Levy and more. Following its star-studded premiere at Cannes, the show will hit MAX (formerly HBOMax) starting June 4.

See more from Jennie’s WWD cover story below.