Billie Eilish Will Seriously Freak You Out in ‘Swarm’ Teaser

Billie Eilish has obviously conquered the world of music. But once you see her acting debut in the creepy teaser for Donald Glover’s new Amazon Prime Video series Swarm you’ll be wondering who the “Bad Guy” really is.

The series, which premieres today (March 17) focuses on a character named Dre (Dominique Fishback) who is an obsessive fan of a Beyoncé-like pop star. In the clip Eilish posted on Instagram, she and Dre are seen in extreme close-up discussing something ominous. “I see… milk spilled on the carpet,” Dre says.

“What color was the milk?,” Eilish’s character asks with a sweetly sinister look on her face. “It was red,” Dre replies with a knowing half-smile. “Did you hurt someone?” Eilish whispers before cracking a devilish grin. When Dre says she did, Eilish praises her work as “very good.”

The show also features Paris Jackson, Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, Rickey Thompson, Rory Culkin, Kiersey Clemons and Byron Bowers. All seven episodes of the show are now available on Prime Video.

In an interview with Billboard, Fishback opened up about portraying Dre in the series. “I really wanted to stretch myself as an actor,” said the 31-year-old actress.

“Presence was really important,” she explained of her approach to the role. “If I tried to map out Dre, I wouldn’t be able to play an authentic character because she isn’t that. It became a thing where I would do something really weird and I would try to get a reaction out of Donald [Glover]. If I could get him to be like, ‘Huh, that was strange,’ then I was doing something.”

Eilish also posted a series of snaps from the Swarm red carpet premiere earlier this week, including ones in which she’s cheesing in baggy black slacks, an oversized white button-down and black tie in a parking garage stairwell, walking the carpet, posing with Fishback and series co-creators Donald Glover and Janine Nabers and with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford.

Check out Eilish in the teaser and walking the red carpet at the show’s premiere below.