Billie Eilish to Pull Double Duty as Host & Musical Guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

The other December show will be hosted by Paul Rudd with Charli XCX performing.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Kelia Anne MacCluskey*

Billie Eilish is returning to the Saturday Night Live stage next month — but this time she’ll be pulling double duty as host and musical guest.

The NBC late-night show announced the hosts and musical guests for the two shows in December, with Eilish helming the Dec. 11 episode and Paul Rudd hosting with Charli XCX as musical guest on Dec. 18.

Eilish made her SNL debut in September 2019, defying gravity with her “Bad Guy” performance in a rotating set. She later took fans inside the stunt with a behind-the-scenes video explaining how she designed the setup and the SNL crew brought it to life. Her second performance was an acoustic take on “I Love You” backed by her brother and collaborator Finneas.

Charli XCX previously performed on SNL in December 2014, playing “Boom Clap” and “Break the Rules” with an all-female backing band.

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT Saturday nights on NBC. Revisit Eilish’s “Bad Guy” performance below:

