Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ Becomes an Ode to Counting in ‘Sesame Street’ Episode: Watch Now

Billie Eilish‘s full Sesame Street episode debuted on HBO Max on Thursday (June 16). The Grammy-winner makes an appearance on episode 32 of Season 52, the latest season of the long-running kid’s show.

Last November, the series gave her fans both young and old a taste of what to expect by sharing a clip of her performing a modified version of her Billboard Hot 100 hit “Happier Than Ever.”

For the children-appropriate version of the song, Eilish took to the Sesame Street steps to teach kids how to count with assistance from Count von Count. “When I’m counting with you/ I’m happier than ever/ Numbers sound so much better/ Here’s what we’ll do/ Come on, let’s count to two/ One, two of Burt’s sweaters/ One, two heads are together/ Come on, let’s count to two,” Eilish and the Count take turns singing.

“Happier Than Ever” has so far peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, while her album of the same name spent its first three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Eilish is one of many celebrities to guest star on Sesame Street‘s 52nd season. On Nov. 4, the long-running children’s program announced that musicians Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak and Jon Batiste will make appearances on the show, which is set to return to HBO Max on Thursday. The show shot some of the upcoming episodes on location outside its soundstage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Creating this season of Sesame Street during the pandemic has been an enormous undertaking,” said Ben Lehmann, Sesame Workshop’s senior vice president & head of live action and Sesame Street executive producer in a statement. “Just as our characters use playful problem-solving in the face of challenges, we, too, took a creative approach, finding innovative solutions while keeping our cast and crew safe. We’re proud of what we’ve been able to produce and are grateful to our partners at WarnerMedia and PBS for their continued support of Sesame Street.”

Watch a preview of Billie Eilish on Sesame Street below.