Billie Eilish Is Hell Bent on Crashing Into David Letterman in ‘My Guest Needs No Introduction’ Trailer

There aren’t many rules in Go-Karting, except one very important one: don’t crash into the other racers. Unfortunately for David Letterman, Billie Eilish does not play by the rules. In the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Letterman’s Netflix interview show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the 75-year-old funnyman hits the track with the 20-year-old pop star and the results are a white-knuckler for the late night legend.

The pair get a few simple rules before hitting the track, including — are you listening Billie? — “absolutely no bumping.” Letterman seems anxious, telling Eilish “I’m worried because I’m elderly… I don’t want something to snap. Why don’t we go miniature golfing?” The answer from Eilish is simple, “‘Cause I’m good at this!”

Ready to roll in her bondage pants, Slipknot shirt and black cardigan, Billie slips on her helmet as the trackmaster warns Letterman that the last time the singer revved her engine she crashed into “a couple” of people. Promising she’ll take it easy on him while tossing a winky side-eye to the camera, Eilish waves to her mom and mashes the accelerator.

The action gets intense as Eilish gleefully whips around the track, whooping all the way, determined to chase Letterman down as she squeals, “I’m right behind you!” while, of course, bumping into him. After the heated race Letterman vows to “look at the tape” to confirm which cackling speedster was trying to run him down as he smiles and complains, “Because I think she just speared me for the heck of it.”

Delayed by two years due to the pandemic, the upcoming six-episode season of My Guest is slated to drop on Netflix on Friday (May 20) and feature interviews with Cardi B, Kevin Durant, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ryan Reynolds, and Will Smith, whose episode was filmed before he slapped Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars.

Check out the trailer below.