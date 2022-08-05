Beyonce’s Song Titles Were the Theme to a Viral Traffic Report, and Tina Knowles-Lawson Loves It

Beyonce and Tina Knowles pose backstage at the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show Press Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 31, 2013 in New Orleans.

The Beyhive has come offline and onto television screens. NBC Philadelphia reporter Sheila Watko delivered the traffic report earlier this week and inserted several song titles from Beyoncé‘s discography into her dialogue, including tracks from Renaissance, much to the delight of Bey’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

“Thank you, Bill, I always appreciate it when you ‘Say My Name.’ Now if you’re just waking up, I hope you had some ‘Sweet Dreams,’ but traffic is getting ‘Heated’ and it’s starting to ‘Break My Soul’ just a little bit,” Watko starts off the Bey-themed traffic report. “If you’re thinking it’s seeming slower than usual, it’s just not ‘All Up In Your Mind.’ It is because all lanes are closed in both directions, that is due to a down pull.”

She continued, “Now ‘Listen,’ I told you a minute ago that I-95 is still looking good right around Cottman Avenue. Now it’s going to look like I’m lying because it’s pretty jammed up, but at least I’m a ‘Beautiful Liar.’ … It is the final ‘Countdown’ out here because every time I check it’s getting more and more crowded as you head all the way down to Center City.”

Before signing off, Watko reminded viewers to take precaution while they’re out on the roads in light of the traffic pileups. “We need you to be careful as you head out the door, start your commute to work, make that money, pay those ‘Bills, Bills, Bills.’ Just ‘Bey’ alert out there. If everyone takes it easy this morning, we can be ‘Crazy in Love’ with a nice, calm commute,” she concluded.

The Beyoncé puns did not stop there. Watko tweeted of the video, “When traffic is *jumpin, jumpin*, it’s time to pay tribute to Queen Bey, who I am *dangerously in love* with.”

Knowles-Lawson loved the news tribute to her daughter and posted the video to her Instagram account on Thursday (Aug. 4). “This Soo cool !! All Song tittles [sic],” she captioned the video with a crying laughing emoji and red heart emoji.

Watch the video — and try to catch all the Beyoncé puns in Watko’s traffic report — below.