Steven Yeun’s Full Cover of Incubus’ ‘Drive’ for ‘BEEF’ Released Along With Bonus EP: Exclusive

Netflix’s BEEF captivated audiences not only with its dark, action-packed storyline, but also with its nostalgic ’90s and early 2000s soundtrack featuring hits from Hoobastank, The Offspring, Tori Amos, Incubus, Bjork and more.

Now, BEEF has unveiled a new EP of bonus tracks from the limited series, which is out via A24 Music. BEEF: The Bonus Tracks EP features unreleased title cues from the popular show, along with the fan-favorite cover of Incubus’ “Drive” performed by actor Steven Yeun as his character Danny Cho.

The critically acclaimed series from creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin (Sonny Lee) follows the aftermath of a road-rage incident between two strangers, played by Yeun and comedian Ali Wong. In the show, the now-viral Incubus cover came when Danny attempted to reconnect with his former church by performing a emotionally charged rendition of “Drive” with the church band.

Throughout Incubus’ career, the alt-rockers have notched six top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and 14 top 10 tracks on the Alternative Airplay chart, four of which went to No. 1 — including 1999’s “Drive.”

Listen to Yeun’s full-length cover of Incubus’ “Drive” and the full BEEF: The Bonus Tracks EP below.