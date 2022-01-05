‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Rock Dad Bods, Reading Glasses in Paramount+ Reboot First Look

We’ve all aged a lot over the past 30 years. But, man, Beavis and Butt-Head have really let themselves go. The puerile teens who lived to insult music videos and blow stuff up are prepping for a new comeback movie on streamer Paramount+ and on Tuesday (Jan. 4) creator Mike Judge revealed what the pair look like now.

“Beavis and Butt-Head will be returning this year with a brand new movie and more on Paramount+. No exact date yet, but soon. They need some time to get back in shape,” Judge wrote in a tweet that featured pencil sketches of the dopey duo as they look now. And, spoiler alert, time has not been kind to Butt-Head, who appears to have put on quite a bit of weight and lost his most of his signature puffed-up brown pompadour as his hairline has creeped back and wrinkles have overtaken his face.

Beavis, on the other hand, has just a slight paunch and a few wrinkles to go with his reading glasses. News broke last summer that Paramount+ was rebooting the beloved MTV series, with creator Judge at the helm of the franchise that ran for seven seasons and 200 episodes. The first, and so far only, B&B film, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, was released in 1996.

In addition to the planned film and spinoffs, Comedy Central has ordered two seasons of the series, with Judge on board to write, produce and once again provide the voices of a number of characters.

Check out Judge’s sketch below.