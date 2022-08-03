‘Beavis and Butt-Head’ Will Feature Videos From Olivia Rodrigo, BTS, Post Malone & More

The second Beavis and Butt-Head revival is about to make its big debut, which means a brand new set of music videos (in addition to TikTok and YouTube videos) for the titular characters to both roast and appreciate from the comfort of their couch.

Paramount+ confirmed to Billboard on Wednesday (Aug. 3) that the return of the Mike Judge-created animated television show will feature videos from the biggest stars in pop music at the moment, including Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, CNCO — and for all the ARMY members out there — BTS, as Pitchfork first reported.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the second episode will see Beavis spilling that he’s a member of BTS ARMY, and revealing his favorite members of the K-pop supergroup. Beavis’ fandom draws from Judge’s own experience with the septet. The show creator told THR that he likes BTS and popular genres of music, contrary to what fans of the show might think.

“BTS is a guilty pleasure — but maybe not even that guilty: I like them,” Judge told the publication. “I have pretty mainstream tastes. I think because I used to be a musician, people think I’m going to be a music snob. I’m not at all. I like a lot of very sugary pop music. We did that a little bit with Bon Jovi in the ‘90s, Beavis liking them more than he should.”

The popular series initially ran from 1993 to 1997 on MTV. It was revived for one season in 2011.

Beavis and Butt-Head arrives on Paramount+ Aug. 4. Revisit the trailer for the new season: