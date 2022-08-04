Beavis Can’t Resist the Magic of BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ on ‘Beavis and Butt-Head’: Watch

Who ever said boy bands couldn’t be rock n’ roll? In a new clip from Paramount+‘s reboot of Mike Judge’s brash ’90s cartoon, Beavis and Butt-Head bicker over BTS as one of them inadvertently reveals his bonafide ARMY status.

The Beavis and Butt-Head revival dropped Aug. 4, filled with scenes of the two beloved idiots sitting on their couch as usual and commentating on recent music videos. While watching the video for BTS’ Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single “Dynamite,” certified metalhead Beavis — wearing his trademark Metallica T-shirt — accidentally exposes his love for the K-pop superstars in a new YouTube clip from the show’s second episode.

“Yes! This song kicks a–,” he cheers. “And the video kicks a– too.”

“What did you just say?” asks a bewildered Butt-Head.

Beavis then insists he was just joking — and later lies that he only knows the names of RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jung Kook, Jimin and Jin because “I hate them so much.”

“Beavis, I’m going to leave now,” Butt-Head tells his friend, who can’t help but shimmy his shoulders along to the song. “I’m going to leave you with your 7 or 8 … or 15 … BTS boy band dudes.”

While Beavis is a little embarrassed by his BTS fandom, Judge insists that he definitely isn’t. “BTS is a guilty pleasure — but maybe not even that guilty: I like them,” Judge recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “I have pretty mainstream tastes. I think because I used to be a musician, people think I’m going to be a music snob. I’m not at all. I like a lot of very sugary pop music. We did that a little bit with Bon Jovi in the ‘90s, Beavis liking them more than he should.”

In addition to BTS, music videos from Olivia Rodrigo, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, Camila Cabello, Cale Dodds, CNCO and more will also be critiqued by the cartoon’s teenage duo. Before getting picked up for a revival on Paramount+, Beavis and Butt-Head originally ran from 1993 to 1997 on MTV, and was brought back for one season in 2011.

Watch Beavis and Butt-Head bicker about BTS in the clip below: