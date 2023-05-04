Beauty Queen Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

The British invasion was the theme. But at the conclusion of The Masked Singer’s episode on Wednesday night, an American beauty queen was sent packing.

Fox’s quirky series has reached the pointy end of the season, with just four contestants remaining in the game.

Make that three, after UFO was unmasked on the latest show.

Episode 12 of the current ninth season was devoted to the British wave. California Roll tackled Radiohead’s “Creep,” Macaw sang Elton John’s “Your Song,” UFO performed the late Amy Winehouse’s “Tears Dry On Their Own,” and Medusa hit Adele’s “Someone Like You.”

The singer with the fewest votes is out.

Sadly for UFO, she took off for her last flight on The Masked Singer.

When the helmet came off, Olivia Culpo came out smiling. “That was fun you guys,” remarked the model, influencer and former Miss Universe.

Culpo’s talent has remained a secret until now. “I’m no Nicole Scherzinger but I like to sing in the shower,” she quipped.

And will she pursue a career in singing after her QF run? Well, no, the shower will remain her platform. “I might just bump it up a notch in there.”

Pussycat Doll Scherzinger remarked that Culpo had the best energy and spirit among this season’s contestants, but that wasn’t enough to see her progress to the final.

Culpo thanked the show for the opportunity and, “although I had a mask on, this is more of my personality that I got to share for the first time. So much of what I feel I have to do is not about that, people don’t want to see your personality. So, this was really really fun for me.”

With Culpo (as UFO) heading home, she joins the likes of Lou Diamond Phillips (Mantis), Dee Snider (Doll), Grandmaster Flash (Polar Bear), Debbie Gibson (Night Owl) as unmasked singers.

This season’s batch of celebrities boast a combined 28 Emmy nominations, six Grammy wins, 10 gold albums, four Golden Globe nominations, two Tony Award nominations, and four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to producers.

