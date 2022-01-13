Where to Pre-Order ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Blu-ray & DVD

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Beatles: Get Back is headed to Blu-ray and DVD.

Peter Jackson’s epic documentary series, featuring yet-unseen footage of the Beatles’ 1969 recording session, will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 8.

The film is available for pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy. The triple-disc collection ($27.99) features nearly eight hours fully restored, archival footage with Dolby Atmos sound.

A special collector’s edition Blu-ray gift set, which comes complete with collectible cards, will also be released on Feb. 8. The Blu-ray set is available for pre-order at Walmart, Target and Best Buy while supplies last.

Jackson’s six-hour documentary arrived on Disney+ last year in three two-hour episodes that premiered over Thanksgiving weekend. The film takes audiences inside the band’s recording of the groundbreaking album Let It Be. The documentary compiles over 60 hours of unseen footage with more than 150 hours of unheard audio showcasing the creative genius of the Fab Four.

At the time, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Star were preparing for their first live concert in two years. The Beatles: Get Back captures the group writing and rehearsing 14 new songs that were meant for a live album and other songs featured on The Beatles’ final albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be. The film also shows footage of The Beatles’ legendary rooftop concert at London’s Saville Row. The performances marked their last live show as a group.

Fans will get a chance to relive that unforgettable concert in IMAX theaters beginning Jan. 30. The release date coincides with the 53rd anniversary of the original performance. The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Performance Concert will screen in IMAX at the Apple Corps headquarters in London and various theaters around the U.S.

Jackson will attend the London showing and participate in a Q&A that will be broadcast simultaneously in participating theaters. The 60-minute film will return to IMAX screens for a short theatrical run from Feb. 11-13.

“I’m thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” Jackson said in a statement. “It’s The Beatles’ last concert, and it’s the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”