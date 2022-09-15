Baz Luhrmann Reveals There’s a Four-Hour Cut of ‘Elvis’

Baz Luhrmann opened up in a new interview on Wednesday (Sept.14) about the extended, four-hour cut of Elvis and whether he plans to release it some day in the future.

“Not now and probably not next year,” the Australian director told Screen Rant of a potential timeline for the longer edition to see the light of day. “But I don’t close my mind to the idea that in the future, there might be a way of exploring another [cut]. I’ve got to be really careful here, because the moment I put it out there… I tell you what, all my tweets are nothing but, ‘We want the four-hour version! We want the four-hour version!’ I think people are at my gates with pitchforks saying, ‘We want the four-hour version!’

“But I don’t close my mind to the idea that there would be an extended cut,” he reiterated while pointing to the Elvis Presley biopic’s incredibly successful run in theaters and streaming on HBO Max.

“So it’s about the parent company going, ‘Wow, it’s really worth spending the money.’ Luhrmann explained. “Because it isn’t just like I’ve got it, and you put it out there. Every minute in post-production, you have to do visual effects, grading, cutting, refining and ADR sound. It’s not like it’s just sitting there finished, and I can just push a button and it comes out. You’d have to get back in and work on it. To do an extended cut, you’d be working on it for another four or six months, something.”

The filmmaker’s comments come on the heels of Elvis surpassing 2013’s The Great Gatsby as the most successful film of his career in North America. Starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, the movie has now earned upwards of $150 million at the domestic box office (as reported by IMDb). The film also recently took the title as the third-highest grossing biopic of all time since the 1970s.