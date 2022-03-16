Baz Luhrmann ‘Elvis’ Film to Debut at Cannes Film Festival

The anticipated Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley biopic Elvis is slated to debut at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. According to Deadline, the feature exploring the relationship between the late rock icon and his manager Colonel Tom Parker has not been slated for a specific air date at the 75th annual film fest, which is scheduled to run from May 17-28.

The film stars Once Upon a Time in Hollywood‘s Austin Butler as the King and Oscar-winner Tom Hanks as the pugnacious Parker, who was credited with discovering the singer and launching him into unparalleled fame. The Warner Bros. movie is slated to hit theaters on June 24, more than two years after star Hanks became one of the first public figures to reveal a COVID-19 diagnosis while filming the biopic in Australia; the production briefly shut down as a result.

Luhrmann, known for such over-the-top, baroque films as Moulin Rogue!, Australia and The Great Gatsby, was written by the director, along with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner. The amped-up, three-minute trailer debuted in February, assuaging any fears about whether Butler could capture the leg-shaking ferocity of rock’s first global superstar.

In the clip, we see Butler in scenes from Presley’s humble upbringing in Tupelo, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee, including one portraying the huge influence of Black gospel music on his sound. “Are you born with destiny, or does it just come knocking at your door?” says Hanks’ Parker in a voiceover before the scene flashes to a teenage Elvis wowing a skeptical crowd with his deep, drawling voice and famous hip-shaking. “In that moment, I watched that skinny boy transform into a superhero. He was my destiny,” Parker says.

The film also stars Olivia DeJonge as Presley’s wife, Priscilla Presley, Helen Thomson (Rake) as his mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh (Hacksaw Ridge) as his father, Vernon, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (The High Note) as B.B. King, Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) as Jimmie Rodgers Snow, singer Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard, Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup and Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton.

Watch the Elvis trailer below.