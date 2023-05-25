Watch Barbie Learn ‘the Truth About the Universe’ in New ‘Barbie’ Trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the full-length trailer for Barbie on Thursday (May 25) and yes, it’s everything.

The clip stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll who appears to have it all: She’s got the dream house, an adoring Ken (Ryan Gosling) and feet perfectly arched for any set of heels. However, all is not well in Barbie Land, and when cognitive dissonance starts creeping into Barbie’s world (“Do you ever think about dying?” she asks as all her friends perform a choreographed dance to Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night”) she searches for answers from Kate McKinnon’s kooky Weird Barbie, who’s clearly seen some things.

“You have to go to the Real World,” Weird Barbie tells her, presenting two choices in the form of footwear: a glittery high heel and a crusty Birkenstock. “You can go back to your regular life or you can know the truth about the universe.”

Cue Barbie and a stowaway Ken taking a road trip to the Real World, where she encounters jeering, handsy men and teenage girls who — gasp! — “haven’t played with Barbie since [they] were, like, five years old.”

In addition to Dua’s new track from the forthcoming Barbie soundtrack, the trailer also features a sing-a-long to the Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine,” Cass Elliott’s “Make Your Own Kind of Music” and a three-second snippet of Nicki Minaj’s own as-yet-untitled musical contribution to the film, which appears to interpolate Aqua’s 1997 classic “Barbie Girl.”

Barbie is slated to hit theaters nationwide on July 21 and will also star America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Emerald Fennell, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, Alexandra Shipp and more.

Watch the new trailer for Barbie in the video above.