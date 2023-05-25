‘Barbie’ Movie Soundtrack Lineup Features Lizzo, Ice Spice, FIFTY FIFTY & More

Barbie definitely has some sick beats playing in those plastic headphones. As the July 21 premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie draws closer, the lineup of artists featured on the film’s official soundtrack was unveiled Thursday (May 25).

Among the project’s confirmed artists are Charli XCX, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, FIFTY FIFTY, Dominic Fike, GAYLE, Ava Max, Karol G, Khalid, The Kid LAROI and more. Both Ice Spice and PinkPantheress are also credited, perhaps signifying that their joint hit “Boy’s A Liar” has a place on Barbie’s pink-tastic playlist.

Of course, Dua Lipa — the film’s resident pop star who’s portraying Mermaid Barbie in the project — who previously announced her participation on the soundtrack, will be contributing a song called “Dance The Night,” which arrives Thursday evening. More surprising, though, is that another of the film’s stars is also billed as a featured artist: Ryan Gosling, who’s playing Ken opposite Margot Robbie’s titular character.

The news comes in the form of a very on-brand poster shared by the soundtrack’s official Instagram, showing Robbie in character reading a pink-tinted newspaper (Barbie News, obviously) with the names of the project’s musicians printed in twisty, hot pink letters. “More Barbies & Kens to be announced…” it teases at the bottom.

The faux newspaper also directs readers to a new website called BarbieTheAlbum.com, on which limited edition vinyls and cassettes for the soundtrack are now available for preorder. Barbie fans have quite the variety of different-colored options to choose from, including the “Candy Floss” vinyl, the “Cotton Candy” vinyl, the “Pink Bloom” vinyl and more.

According to Rolling Stone, the album was executively produced by Mark Ronson. The soundtrack drops along with the Barbie film July 21. See the full Barbie soundtrack lineup below: